First DDAC meeting discusses Peshawar uplift projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :The first session of District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC) was held here on Monday with Chairman DDAC, Engineer Fahim Ahmed in the chair.

The session was attended by MPAs including Arbab Wasim Hayat, Pir Fida, Aisf Khan, Khushdil Khan Advocate, Samar Haroon Bilour, Salahuddin Khan, Assistant Director Local Government Riaz Khan, District Planning Officer Ameer Khan, Finance Officer Alamzeb Khan, DHO Dr Gul Muhammad and other officers concerned.

After deliberate consideration those present at the meeting discussed in detail several development projects with Chairman DDAC.

The Chairman made it clear that no compromise would be made on early and quality completion of development projects.

He said a network of several development schemes would be spread in the district after proper consultation of the members.

He further said that projects related to sewerage, construction of streets and roads would be completed on priority basis to provide early relief to the masses.

The Chairman DDAC also discussed in detail problems and scarcity of funds in early execution of the project with officers of different departments. He asked the MPAs to present their demand work of development projects and prepare its PC-1 at the earliest with consultations of departments concerned.