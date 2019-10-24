The first death anniversary of Baba Haider Zaman observed here Thursday to mark his matchless services for resolving the problems confronted by Hazara region

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The first death anniversary of Baba Haider Zaman observed here Thursday to mark his matchless services for resolving the problems confronted by Hazara region.

The anniversary of Baba Haider Zaman held at Hazara House Diwal Manal, participated by Chairman Tehrike-e-Suba Hazara (TSH) Sardar Gohar Zaman, leader of PTI and former MPA Nisar Safdar and large number of people belonging to all sects of the society.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman Tehrike-e-Suba Hazara (TSH) Sardar Gohar Zaman said that it is the responsibility of elected MPAs and MNAs of Hazara to raise the voice of people in the parliament.

Leader of PTI and former MPA Nisar Safdar said that the life of Baba Haider Zaman was exemplary; he always fought for rights of people of Hazara.

They demanded name of District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad with Baba Haider Zaman to commemorate his personality.