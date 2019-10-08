UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'First Dedicated Breast Cancer' Hospital To Be Functional In Mid Of 2020: CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:50 AM

'First Dedicated breast cancer' hospital to be functional in mid of 2020: CEO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The chief executive of (CEO) Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab Tuesday announced that the first-ever dedicated breast cancer hospital in Pakistan would be functional in mid of next year (2020) to save lives of women with a state-of-the-art diagnosis facilities.

Talking to private news channel, he said there is a dire need to provide women with diagnostic facilities as early detection of breast cancer increases the chance of survival up to 90 percent.

He said Pink Ribbon Pakistan celebrates breast cancer awareness month every year in October, adding, 'Pink Ribbon Pakistan' was empowering young girls with the knowledge and techniques to detect breast cancer at early stages.

He appreciated efforts of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf government for sensitizing public about the disease at national level.

He said President Dr Arif Alvi has launched a comprehensive community-based education program to raise awareness about breast cancer in the country.

He said approximately 90,000 new cases were diagnosed every year, out of which 40,000 died unfortunately.

Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women and also causes the greatest number of cancer-related deaths among women.

The Pink Ribbon Hospital will be a state-of-the-art medical facility, he said, adding, it will serve more than 40,000 patients annually.

The hospital will be partially operational by June 2020.

He said today the Pink Ribbon Foundation has managed to save countless lives through advocacy, consultation, campaigns, and government-backed awareness programs across the country.

The foundation has created a network of breast cancer survivors who can share stories of courage with women suffering from the disease, he added.

Omer Aftab said there is a gender dimension of health at a society as male health still took priority over that of women.

"If women are being diagnosed with breast cancer, they don't even share the news with their family members," said Omar Aftab.

He said this year the government, women cancer survivors, and groups are trying to draw attention towards the disease and break the silence surrounding it.

"Breast cancer does not affect women only, it devastates entire families. And that is why we need to stop thinking of it as a women's health concern, and start looking at it as a national health issue, he said.

He said awareness, self-examination and the availability to see a doctor if a woman feels a breast lump, were key to women, especially in rural areas where they traditionally did not draw attention to their diseases owing to the families' limited means.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Doctor Died Young Male June October Women 2020 Breast Cancer Cancer Family From Government Share Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 8, 2019 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Coop ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Tolerance logo beyond 2 ..

10 hours ago

Ordinance regarding CPEC promulgated on 5th Octobe ..

10 hours ago

Sudan&#039;s SC Chairman, PM arrive in UAE

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.