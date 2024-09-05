Open Menu

First Dengue Death Reported, 14 More Hospitalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2024 | 04:50 PM

First dengue death reported, 14 more hospitalized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The first death due to dengue fever during the year 2024 has been reported in Rawalpindi. The victim, a four years girl was admitted in a private hospital where she couldn't survive and died. The District Health Authority (DHA) has confirmed the death.

Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad, the In Charge District Response Unit and the spokesman, said that the authority was engaged in multi-directional assignments regarding the eradication of dengue.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Dr Jawad said the surveillance campaign has already been accelerated as the dengue favouring weather was approaching.

The updated data released today by the DHA shows 14 more dengue fever cases were reported in the last 24 hours, making a total of 122 in the year to date. However, 96 out of total patients have been discharged after full recovery from the allied hospitals, leaving 25 still under treatment.

The field health workers are also engaged in door-to-door campaigns to check the presence of dengue larvae. The report further highlights several punitive actions taken against the dengue SOPs violations.

To a question on varying data on dengue updates which is regularly shared by the health authority, Dr. Jawad clarified that the data was strictly being monitored and regularly updated. However, he said, the data by the private hospitals sometimes gets late. "But we are on it, and regularly sharing it on the central dashboard", he said giving details of Punjab's central monitoring mechanism. He also underlined the need to report verified data on media.

Dr Jawad further appreciated the role of the media in creating awareness of the prevailing challenge of dengue eradication among the masses.

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Punjab Died Rawalpindi Media From

Recent Stories

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

21 minutes ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

2 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

2 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

2 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

4 hours ago
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to c ..

PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday

20 hours ago
 National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partne ..

National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan