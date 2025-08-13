First Deputy Defence Minister Of Azerbaijan Calls On COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir
Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 06:37 PM
First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Wednesday at General Headquarters (GHQ)
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Wednesday at General Headquarters (GHQ).
The meeting encompassed discussions on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape, said a news release issued.
The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations.
The COAS also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and success in Maarka-e-Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
The delegation also extended best wishes for the upcoming Independence Day and Victory Celebrations.
The COAS thanked Azerbaijan’s leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Maarka-e-Haq and also for sending the Azeri Contingent to participate in the Independence Day ceremony.
Both military leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability.
On the occasion, Colonel General Karim Valiyev conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azerbaijan’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal for “Services in the Field of Military Cooperation”, on behalf of President Illham Aliyev, in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan- Pakistan bilateral military cooperation. He commended Pakistan’s unwavering efforts in combating terrorism and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security.
The visiting dignitary conveyed gratitude for Pakistan’s warm hospitality and steadfast support for Azerbaijan.
Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, Colonel General Karim Valiyev was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army. He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.
Recent Stories
Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for ..
Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day at Drug Rehab Centre in DIKhan
25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized
Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law and order on Independence Day
I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Ir ..
Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in electric vehicle assembly plant ..
UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 2025, record 5% growth
Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first half of 2025
Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointing new leaders at Sharjah Hospi ..
CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for city through New Hub Canal
Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for Information Technol ..20 seconds ago
-
Social Welfare Department marks Independence Day at Drug Rehab Centre in DIKhan22 seconds ago
-
25 outlaws nabbed; drugs, weapons seized24 seconds ago
-
Karachi Police issue strict orders to maintain law and order on Independence Day27 seconds ago
-
UAJK hosts inter-university competitions to mark Independence Day21 minutes ago
-
Four held for supplying unhygienic meat21 minutes ago
-
Bazai, Kakar argue preparations for upcoming Balochistan Green Energy21 minutes ago
-
I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Iran congratulate the ..22 minutes ago
-
PM calls upon all political parties, sections of society to join hands for safeguarding national int ..31 minutes ago
-
CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for city through New Hub Canal6 minutes ago
-
Young doctors protests against insufficient facilities in hospitals31 minutes ago
-
BHC's Chief Justice to be hosted national flag on Aug 1431 minutes ago