First Digital Census Kicks Off In Abbottabad

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2023 | 07:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Like other parts of the country digital population and housing census, 2023 has been started in district Abbottabad amid strict security measures.

Following the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail, strict security arrangements were made throughout the district regarding the Census 2023.

In order to provide foolproof security to the census teams Abbottabad police have started thorough checking on all entry and exit points of the district. 1400 police officers and jawans along with enumerators and supervisors of 772 census teams of the district are performing security services.

DPO Abbottabad directed to use of all resources to ensure the peaceful conduct of the census while the district administration requested the citizens to play their role in the peaceful conduct of the census alongside the security agencies and the census teams.

