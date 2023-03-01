UrduPoint.com

First Digital Census Starts Amid Foolproof Security

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 02:00 PM

First digital census starts amid foolproof security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha captain (R) Shoaib Ali on Wednesday started the country's first-ever digital population and housing census amid foolproof security like other parts of the province here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army officers,ADCG umar Farooq, Census officers including Muhammad Rafiqu,Irfan Samer,Adnan and supervisor Raza Raheem were present on the occasion.

The DC while addressing said 3162 blocks were set up across the district, while 251 supervisors,1791 census registration staffers and a total of 2086 field staffers would perform duty.

He said that census process would be completed till first week of April 2023.

Census staffers will go door to door to collect and register the complete family data of each family.

A control room was set up in Police Lines for timely information delivery, added the source.

A Geographical Information System Map was prepared to ensure the security plan of the census,the source concluded.

Related Topics

Army Police Sargodha April Family Housing

Recent Stories

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to supp ..

Berklee Abu Dhabi Fellowship Fund launched to support musical, academic excellen ..

2 minutes ago
 Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

Empower wins two Golden Bridge Awards 2022

2 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, o ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Hellenic Republic, offers condolences over train c ..

2 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE ..

DCT Abu Dhabi organises 100 activities during UAE Reading Month 2023

2 minutes ago
 FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecti ..

FBR achieves revenue target of last month collecting Rs527.2b

5 minutes ago
 realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unle ..

Realme Announces Global Launch of realme GT3: Unleashing the World’s Fastest C ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.