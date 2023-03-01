First digital census starts amid foolproof security

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha captain (R) Shoaib Ali on Wednesday started the country's first-ever digital population and housing census amid foolproof security like other parts of the province here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Army officers,ADCG umar Farooq, Census officers including Muhammad Rafiqu,Irfan Samer,Adnan and supervisor Raza Raheem were present on the occasion.

The DC while addressing said 3162 blocks were set up across the district, while 251 supervisors,1791 census registration staffers and a total of 2086 field staffers would perform duty.

He said that census process would be completed till first week of April 2023.

Census staffers will go door to door to collect and register the complete family data of each family.

A control room was set up in Police Lines for timely information delivery, added the source.

A Geographical Information System Map was prepared to ensure the security plan of the census,the source concluded.