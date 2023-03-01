First digital census to help policy makers design Pakistan development trajectory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :As the first digital census, the 7th in the country's overall history, gets a go-ahead here Wednesday, the updated statistics on the country's population after the completion of the laborious nationwide exercise would help policymakers design Pakistan's development trajectory, says commissioner Amir Khattak while formally opening the census operations.

Flanked by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Captain (Retired) Suhail Chaudhry, Khatak marked a number on a house in Gulgasht colony and made a digital entry on a tablet, to open the census exercise in Multan on Wednesday.

The sixth census that was held in 2017 had put Pakistan's total population at over 27.7 million when the Multan city population was calculated at 1.8 million.

The population of some other big cities in 2017 showed Karachi had a population of 14.9 million, Lahore (11.1 million), Faisalabad (3.2m), Rawalpindi (2m), Gujranwala (2m), Peshawar (1.9m), Hyderabad (1.7m), Islamabad (1m) and Quetta (1m).

The process that began today would unveil how much the population of these cities increased over the course of the last five years.

Commissioner Amir Khatak stressed a good level of cooperation between the enumerators and the people for the success of the month-long exercise that is scheduled to conclude on Apr 1, 2023.

Commissioner said that 5,559 enumerators and 873 supervisors started performing their duty in the Multan division which has been divided into 10,219 blocks, 140 Charges, 1194 circles, and 2338 Mauza Jaat.

Census play a pivotal role in finalizing population statistics to meet the needs of the people and their development requirements, the commissioner said.

RPO captain (Retired) Suhail Chaudhry said that security personnel would move along with the enumerators to provide them with security cover.

Director of local government Zahoor Bhutta, assistant commissioner city Seemal Mushtaq and other officials were also present.