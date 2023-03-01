First digital housing, population census starts in Vehari amid foolproof security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The country's first-ever digital population and housing census started amid foolproof security like other parts of the province here on Wednesday.

According to local police, all-out arrangements are made to achieve the target under the direction of District Police Officer Vehari.

As many as 1257 staff followed by 205 supervisors with 1497 policemen are placed on duty to safely and effectively complete the process.

A control room is set up in Police Lines Vihari for timely information delivery, added the source.

A Geographical Information System Map was prepared to ensure the security plan of the census.

Different areas of the district are divided in terms of security, crime area, river belt, no-signal areas and sensitivity, concluded the source.