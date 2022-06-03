UrduPoint.com

'First Digital Mobile App' Addressed More Than 752 Complaints Of Prisoners In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

'First digital mobile app' addressed more than 752 complaints of prisoners in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab police has launched its first 'digital mobile application' facility to benefit prisons within 43 jails where a total of 763 complaints were registered and out of them around 752 had been addressed on priority with a transparent manner, Punjab Prisons Inspector-General Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig said on Friday.

Through 'prison complaint management app' visitors and prisoners can easily register their complaints about difficulty in visiting, bribery, misbehavior of jail staff, and missing facilities for the prisoners, he said while speaking to the ptv news channel.

It is the first time in history that such an initiative has been taken for the facilitation of prisoners and those who visit them, he added.

Regarding arrangements to impart education to prisoners, he informed that during the current year, prisoners would receive quality education and jail management with the help of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) is also offering vocational training and short courses to prisoners in jails.

He said that the C class category is now equal to the B class category, adding, that the discrimination between the poor and rich was eliminated in Punjab jails.

DIG Prisons (Headquarters) Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan added that the prisoners including male, female and juvenile, were being given vocational training, adding, that the courses include home appliances repair, electrician, carpenter, beautician, domestic tailoring, welder, plumber, motorcycle mechanic, tractor mechanic, machine embroidery, computer applications, motor winding, fashion designing, hand embroidery, and industrial stitching.

The objective of imparting this training was to make them useful citizens of society, he added.

Related Topics

Police Poor Education Punjab Mobile Jail Visit Male PTV

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

27 seconds ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

1 hour ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

1 hour ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.