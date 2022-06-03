'First digital mobile app' addressed more than 752 complaints of prisoners in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab police has launched its first 'digital mobile application' facility to benefit prisons within 43 jails where a total of 763 complaints were registered and out of them around 752 had been addressed on priority with a transparent manner, Punjab Prisons Inspector-General Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig said on Friday.

Through 'prison complaint management app' visitors and prisoners can easily register their complaints about difficulty in visiting, bribery, misbehavior of jail staff, and missing facilities for the prisoners, he said while speaking to the ptv news channel.

It is the first time in history that such an initiative has been taken for the facilitation of prisoners and those who visit them, he added.

Regarding arrangements to impart education to prisoners, he informed that during the current year, prisoners would receive quality education and jail management with the help of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) is also offering vocational training and short courses to prisoners in jails.

He said that the C class category is now equal to the B class category, adding, that the discrimination between the poor and rich was eliminated in Punjab jails.

DIG Prisons (Headquarters) Malik Mubashar Ahmed Khan added that the prisoners including male, female and juvenile, were being given vocational training, adding, that the courses include home appliances repair, electrician, carpenter, beautician, domestic tailoring, welder, plumber, motorcycle mechanic, tractor mechanic, machine embroidery, computer applications, motor winding, fashion designing, hand embroidery, and industrial stitching.

The objective of imparting this training was to make them useful citizens of society, he added.