First Dignity Awards 'a Beacon Of Hope' For Marginalized Individuals: Romina Alam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam Sunday lavished praise on the government's groundbreaking commitment to recognizing the remarkable contributions of women, transgender individuals and persons with disabilities, exemplified by the prestigious first 'Dignity Award'.
In an exclusive conversation with ptv, Romina Khurshid Alam saluted the courage and resilience of marginalized individuals as she lauded the groundbreaking initiative of the First 'Dignity Award', which breaks barriers to recognize the unsung heroes of marginalized communities, celebrating their remarkable achievements and contributions to society.
Romina Alam emphasized that the government is taking concrete steps to acknowledge and honor the contributions of marginalized heroes, including the transgender community, who have been neglected by society for far too long.
She highlighted that the government is not only providing opportunities but also formally recognizing their achievements, thereby validating their struggles and resilience and fostering a more inclusive and accepting society.
She expressed her optimism that the recognition and accolades bestowed upon transgender individuals through these awards will empower them to flourish and reach their full potential, fostering a sense of pride, self-worth and confidence that will encourage them to pursue their passions and make meaningful contributions to society.
Khurshid Alam emphasized that the PML-N leadership, under the vision of Shahbaz Sharif is committed to providing equal platforms and opportunities to all, particularly marginalized communities.
This commitment is reflected in the party's manifesto, which outlines various initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering these groups, she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 December 2024
'Alarming' rise in climate disasters in Brazil: Study
De Minaur wins but Australia crash to Argentina at United Cup
Civil Hospital treated 83,000 patients, admitted 2,670 in current month
Israeli raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital put 'last major health facility' in norther ..
Hari Welfare Association deplores inaction over debt bondage issues
Governor Mandokhail hails establishment of Danish School in Zhob
Football: Italian Serie A table
Football: Italian Serie A results
Putin apologises to Azerbaijan without claiming responsibility in plane crash
Commissioner orders expediting anti-encroachment operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First Dignity Awards 'a beacon of hope' for marginalized individuals: Romina Alam2 minutes ago
-
Multiple car pileup in Dera Ismail Khan leaves 20 injured12 minutes ago
-
Seasonal cuisine 'Saag' symbol of heritage & togetherness22 minutes ago
-
Mass wedding ceremony of 250 couples held32 minutes ago
-
PM expresses condolence over loss of lives in Muan plane crash52 minutes ago
-
Uzma Kardar terms PTI founder's ego for country's instability2 hours ago
-
Rawalpindi gas pipeline blaze, firefighters rush to scene2 hours ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized on Jan 72 hours ago
-
Eight critically injured as fog causes multi-vehicle crash in Sargodha2 hours ago
-
Kashmiris bear the brunt of Indian forces' brutality in 2024, claim Hurriyat leaders2 hours ago
-
Hurriyat leaders urge UN to act decisively on Kashmir dispute3 hours ago
-
Cloudy, cold weather, with scattered rains experienced in Lahore13 hours ago