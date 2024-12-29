First Dignity Awards 'a beacon of hope' for marginalized individuals: Romina Alam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam Sunday lavished praise on the government's groundbreaking commitment to recognizing the remarkable contributions of women, transgender individuals and persons with disabilities, exemplified by the prestigious first 'Dignity Award'.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv, Romina Khurshid Alam saluted the courage and resilience of marginalized individuals as she lauded the groundbreaking initiative of the First 'Dignity Award', which breaks barriers to recognize the unsung heroes of marginalized communities, celebrating their remarkable achievements and contributions to society.

Romina Alam emphasized that the government is taking concrete steps to acknowledge and honor the contributions of marginalized heroes, including the transgender community, who have been neglected by society for far too long.

She highlighted that the government is not only providing opportunities but also formally recognizing their achievements, thereby validating their struggles and resilience and fostering a more inclusive and accepting society.

She expressed her optimism that the recognition and accolades bestowed upon transgender individuals through these awards will empower them to flourish and reach their full potential, fostering a sense of pride, self-worth and confidence that will encourage them to pursue their passions and make meaningful contributions to society.

Khurshid Alam emphasized that the PML-N leadership, under the vision of Shahbaz Sharif is committed to providing equal platforms and opportunities to all, particularly marginalized communities.

This commitment is reflected in the party's manifesto, which outlines various initiatives aimed at uplifting and empowering these groups, she added.