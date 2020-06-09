First doctor dies of coronavirus in Sargodha

A 51-year-old doctor passed away from coronavirus at DHQ teaching hospital here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A 51-year-old doctor passed away from coronavirus at DHQ teaching hospital here on Tuesday.

According to health department sources, Dr. Amin was physician at Amin Poly clinic,Satellite town, Sargodha. He had admitted into the isolation ward DHQ Teaching Hospital Sargodha a day earlier with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breathe.He tested corona positive and was put on a ventilator but died.