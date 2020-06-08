First doctor of Nishtar Medical University dies of COVID-19

A senior demonstrator of Pharmacology Department of Nishtar Medical University(NMU), Dr Ghazala Shaheen died of coronavirus at the ICU of Ward No. 22 on Sunday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :A senior demonstrator of Pharmacology Department of Nishtar Medical University(NMU), Dr Ghazala Shaheen died of coronavirus at the ICU of Ward No. 22 on Sunday night.

Nishtar Hospital focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad told APP on Monday that Dr Ghazala was hospitalized on June 1 and was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when her condition deteriorated.

He said that she had not direct contact with COVID-19 as she was at member of teaching faculty as she was senior demonstrator at NMU.

The tally rose to over 75 death due to coronavirus at the Nishtar hospital so far, he said.

When contacted NMU Head of Pharmacology Department, Dr Abdul Jabbar said that Dr Ghazala Shaheen was a great lady who was a dedicated and honest teacher.

She was a much committed teacher, he stated.

Dr Rana Khawar of NMU Anesthesia deptt and close family friend told APP that Dr Ghazala (55) was suffering from diabetes and asthma too adding that her son in law, Dr Aim who is PGR in orthopedic ward of Nishtar hospital first of all developed COVID-19 followed by his wife, Dr Navaria and her two sisters.

Later, they recovered, but Dr Ghazala contacted coronavirus and was admitted to ward No 26 on Sunday last, he said and added that she was shifted to ward No 22 ICU on following day where she breathed her last on last night.