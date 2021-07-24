UrduPoint.com
First Domicile Certificate Under New Clause Issued In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

First domicile certificate under new clause issued in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :The Indian authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for the first time has issued domicile certificate to a non-state subject spouse which is a brazen conspiracy of implementation of the new set of laws to change the demography of the disputed territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities issued the domicile to Dr Nidhi Sharma (who married with a non-Kashmiri) daughter in law of Dr Makand Lal Sharma by the Tehsildar of south Jammu.

Previously Kashmiris had to wait for at least 15 years to obtain domicile certificate in favor of those females who were married outside IIOJK but now the new provision authorizes a Tehsildar as competent authority for issuing the same under new clause.

