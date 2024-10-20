First E-commerce Workshop For Gemstones And Jewelry Launched
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) The Gold and Gem Art Promotion Council of Pakistan (GGAPCP) has taken a significant step towards the digital future by launching the first e-commerce workshop for the gemstones and jewelry sector.
In collaboration with Alibaba’s authorized channel partner, Web Excel, this initiative aims to propel the industry into the global e-commerce arena. The workshop saw participation from business leaders across Lahore and other cities of Punjab. Speaking at the event, GGAPCP President and Sarafa & Jewellers Association Lahore division Chairman Muhammad Ahmed expressed his pride in this milestone. "It is a great honor for GGAPCP to lead this initiative for the gemstone and jewelry sector," he said and also highlighted the Council's previous achievements, such as the launch of the first website and magazine dedicated to gemstones and jewelry in 2000.
Ahmed emphasized that the e-commerce initiative would push the sector into the global marketplace, providing access to over 200 countries through platforms like Alibaba. "We are now placing this sector in the most advanced era of e-commerce," he added.
To further support this endeavor, GGAPCP has established a dedicated e-commerce department, appointing Nasir Arif Janjua as the Director of E-commerce and Strategic Research.
In his address, Janjua provided a comparative analysis of e-commerce markets in neighboring countries, noting that China ranks first and India sixth, while Pakistan stands at 46th. He outlined the potential for Pakistan to accelerate its growth, particularly in the gemstone and jewelry sector, which has an annual global market potential of $30 billion. Janjua also discussed the opportunities for foreign direct investment (FDI) from China, which is interested in investing in this sector, thus creating a dual growth scenario for both e-commerce and FDI.
Shahbaz Siddiqui, CEO of Web Excel, welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of e-commerce for the gemstone and jewelry industry. He assured the business community of complete in-house services, from IT support to e-commerce solutions.
At the conclusion of the event, Siddiqui presented shields to Muhammad Ahmed and Nasir Arif Janjua in recognition of their contributions to the initiative.
