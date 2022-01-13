UrduPoint.com

First Ehsaas Bazaar Set Up In Samundri

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 10:51 PM

First Ehsaas Bazaar set up in Samundri

The first Ehsaas Bazaar has been set up in tehsil Samundri on the directions of Punjab government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The first Ehsaas Bazaar has been set up in tehsil Samundri on the directions of Punjab government.

The distribution of free of cost shoes and clothes among deserving persons continued with the financial support of Anjuman Tajran and local philanthropists.

Assistant Commissioner tehsil Samundri Faisal Sultan on Thursday visited the Ehsaas Bazaar and distributed shoes and clothes among needy people. He said that shoes and clothes were being distributed through a computerized system to keep the process transparent. He said that a medical camp had also been set up in the bazaar where medicines had been provided among the poor free of cost.

He said that this was the revolutionary step of the Punjab government taken for the deserving segment of the society.

