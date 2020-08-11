UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa Centre Set Up At Upper Dir: Dr Nishtar

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

First Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa Centre set up at Upper Dir: Dr Nishtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday disclosed that the first Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa Center has been set up at Upper Dir district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide mother and child care facilities.

A total of six Nash-o-Numa Centres will be established in Upper Dir to prevent the mothers and newborns from stunting, Dr Nishtar informed through a tweet.

While a total of 33 centres are being set up in nine districts across the country which would provide a number of facilities to the women and their children, Sania Nishtar said.

These centres will provide a number of facilities including Consumer Registration, Medical Examination, Awareness Session, Healthy Diet Guidelines and continuous support for maintenance of their health.

ATM machines are also being installed at every Nash-o-Numa Centre to facilitate the process of stipends delivery to the registered beneficiaries, Dr. Nishtar said.

She said the Prime Minister, Imran Khan would soon launch the Ehsaas Nash-o-Numa program officially.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dir Women From

Recent Stories

Minorities Day is being observed today

2 hours ago

Maryam Nawaz to appear before NAB today

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Chad President on Indepen ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 11, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.