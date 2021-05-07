UrduPoint.com
First Eid Special Train Sets Off From Karachi City

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 10:40 PM

First Eid special train sets off from Karachi city

The first of six eid special trains, from Karachi to upcountry, departed from Karachi City Station towards Lahore on Friday at 8 pm

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The first of six eid special trains, from Karachi to upcountry, departed from Karachi City Station towards Lahore on Friday at 8 pm.

The Lahore-destined Eid special train comprised of 14 coaches, all economy class, having a cumulative passenger carrying capacity of 906. Nevertheless the reservation had been restricted to 696 only in the wake COVID-19 implemented SOPs.

The Eid special train will have enroute stoppages at: Karachi Cantt., Landhi, Hyderabad, Tando Adam, Nawabshah, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanpur, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewall, Sahiwal, Okara and Raiwand before its termination in Lahore.

Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul said that operation of Eid Special Trains was a public facilitation step taken by Pakistan Railways on the auspicious occassion of Eid ul Fitr. "Extra load of passengers will be carried in Eid Special trains but COVID-19 SOPs be implemented in true letter and spirit" remarked the Divisional Superintendent.

