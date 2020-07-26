First electric vehicle charging unit installed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan is gearing up to make electric vehicles the new normal and in this regard, the country's first electric vehicle charging unit has been installed on Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

According to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, the EV charging facility has been set up by Attock Oil.

"The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation," he said in a tweet last week, announcing the launch of the stations.

The development came after the policy to shift Pakistan's vehicles to electric power was approved last month. EV manufacturing units will also be established in the country