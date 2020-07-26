UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Electric Vehicle Charging Unit Installed In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

First electric vehicle charging unit installed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan is gearing up to make electric vehicles the new normal and in this regard, the country's first electric vehicle charging unit has been installed on Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad, a private news channel reported on Sunday.

According to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary, the EV charging facility has been set up by Attock Oil.

"The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation," he said in a tweet last week, announcing the launch of the stations.

The development came after the policy to shift Pakistan's vehicles to electric power was approved last month. EV manufacturing units will also be established in the country

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Oil Vehicles Vehicle Attock Sunday Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

5 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.