UrduPoint.com

First European Film Festival Starts Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 04:47 PM

First European Film Festival starts tomorrow

First European Film Festival in Pakistan would be starting from December 8 at five different cities including Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :First European Film Festival in Pakistan would be starting from December 8 at five different cities including Islamabad.

In a statement Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) said that the Arts Council is delighted to present First European Film Festival Pakistan 2021 in collaboration with Olomopolo media.

In this regard, the first European Film Festival would be held on December 8 in Islamabad at PNCA. Similarly, the second event would be held at Faisalabad on December 9 at Storia Art Gallery, Peshawar, Sethiyan Di Haveli on December 10, 11 Dec Karachi, District 19, December 11 and Lahore, Olo Junction on December 12. Entry would be free into the festival.

The COVID-19 pandemic would be strictly maintained wearing mask and social distancing.

P:zkz/X:ftp/L:mkz/R:mkz\778

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Film And Movies December Media Event From

Recent Stories

SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation ..

SEC discusses movement of goods and transportation process

8 minutes ago
 India Says 'Disturbed' By Myanmar's Verdict for Ou ..

India Says 'Disturbed' By Myanmar's Verdict for Ousted Leader

3 minutes ago
 Protests Start in Kenya's Nairobi After Police Off ..

Protests Start in Kenya's Nairobi After Police Officer Fatally Shoots 6 - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 Afghan education Minister seeks AIOU's help in rec ..

Afghan education Minister seeks AIOU's help in reconstruction of educational inf ..

5 minutes ago
 PM appoints Dr Ijaz Akram as chairman NRA

PM appoints Dr Ijaz Akram as chairman NRA

23 minutes ago
 Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on S ..

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.