First-ever Accessibility Centre for Physically Challenged Students inaugurated in QAU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :First-ever Accessibility Center for Physically Challenged Students was inaugurated in Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad here on Monday.

The center was established with the support of Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association in a ceremony attended by the Vice Chancellor (VC) Dr Muhammad Ali, members of QAU Alumni, faculties and a number of students.

Speaking on the occasion, QAU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said a number of students with different types of physical disabilities were currently studying at the university.

The library services were provided on all four floors, therefore it was not always possible for such students to move freely in the library due to their disabilities, he added.

Moreover, he said, the library design that was made in 1974 itself lack such provisions to facilitate students with disabilities.

He said this centre was intended to provide one-stop library facilities and services to handicapped students.

For this purpose, the VC said, a room with attached bathroom had been allocated that had direct access from backside of the library.

A ramp had also been made for easy access to the room, he siad.

QAU Alumni Association General Secretary Murtaza Noor said the center would provide guided services to the students with all sorts of physical disabilities as well as visual and hearing impairments etcetera.

He said during last 20 years, Quaid-e-Azam University Alumni Association had always remained very supportive in new projects of the university especially aimed at welfare of the students.

Therefore, he said, over the request of QAU administration, QAU Alumni Association extended maximum cooperation in support with its senior members for establishment of proposed Accessibility Center at Library by donating required equipment and furniture.

He said the enrolled students with some disabilities now would not be deprived of the library services and they would also feel themselves at par with other students of the university.