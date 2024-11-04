First ever AI, technological advancement expo in city on Nov 7

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Invitations have been issued for the South Punjab Artificial Intelligence and Technological Advancement Expo, organized by the South Punjab Secretariat, scheduled to be held in the city on November 7.

In preparation for the event, branding has also commenced along Chung No. 9 and Bosan road.

The expo, envisioned by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, will be the first ever of its kind in Pakistan to be held under the Triple Helix Model.

The event will bring together government officials, sponsors, investors, university researchers, and students to explore advancements in technology.

A seminar will also be conducted, focusing on the legal protection of innovative projects and exploring avenues for commercial production. Entry to the expo is free for individuals from all walks of life.

The administration invites all citizens to attend, witness, and appreciate the creative talents of South Punjab's students.