First-ever Air Taxi Starts Operations For Sindh, Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The first-ever air taxi launched by Sky Wings, a private flying academy has officially started its flight operations for remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan.
"Initially the services will be available for airports of Sindh and Balochistan, later the scope of the project would be extended to other provinces like Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," Chief Operating Officer, Sky Wings Imran Aslam Khan told a private news channel.
Khan said that travellers may avail the service by booking at Rs95,000 per hour via Sky Wings website.
"During the air travel, three people can have an aerial view of Karachi and its surroundings from height,” Khan maintained.
