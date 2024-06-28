First-ever Al Hamba Festival in Doha celebrates richness of Pakistani mangoes

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The first-ever Al Hamba Festival in Qatar’s capital Doha is celebrating the richness of Pakistani mangoes, featuring wide variety and diverse flavours of the seasonal fruit.

Amid the popular varieties put on display such as Sidhri, Chaunsa, Safeed Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, and Duseri, the mango enthusiasts and food lovers thronged the festival being held at Souq Waqif, that kicked off on Thursday and will continue till July 6.

The highly-anticipated event organized by the Embassy of Pakistan in Doha in collaboration with the Celebrations Organizing Committee of the Private Engineering Office (PEO) is showcasing the rich and varieties, and diverse flavors of Pakistani mangoes. Over 43 companies are participating with 100 outlets, offering a feast for Qatar’s residents.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Muhammad Aejaz termed the first-ever Al Hamba Festival an opportunity to savor a variety of the finest Pakistani mangoes besides promoting cultural exchange between the two nations through the universal language of food.

“The Al Hamba Festival promises to be a memorable event for families and food enthusiasts, offering a rich tapestry of flavors and cultural experiences,” he said at the launch of the event.

The envoy expressed confidence that the event would attract importers in Qatar to place orders not only for mangoes, but for other agricultural produce including rice, food products and other fruit.

In addition to mangoes, the festival is also featuring seasonal fruits like falsa, jamun, and peaches, adding a touch of summer sweetness to the festivities. Pakistani cuisine is another highlight of the festival with an array of traditional dishes and modern interpretations. Local restaurants and cafés are participating, offering a diverse menu that celebrates the culinary heritage of Pakistan.

The festival hosts a variety of exhibitors, including importers, retailers, and exporters. Companies from Pakistan are showcasing processed foods and dry mangoes, highlighting the diverse range of mango-based products available. Notable participants include Zuhair Impex, Akin Foods, Kashan Trader's, Friday Fresh Pvt Ltd, Naurus Pvt Ltd, Pak Khyber Traders, Aaj Enterprises, Al Hamad Agro Chemicals, and Swat International Trading Company. Major retail stores participating include Al Baladi Hypermarket, Marza Hypermarket, Sunder Mart, and Al Hemaliya Trading.

The festival is also showcasing a unique display from Desert Green Qatar, a nursery with best agricultural practices and innovations. The event also highlights Pakistani handicrafts courtesy of Swat International Trading Company.