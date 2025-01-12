Open Menu

First-ever Alumni Reunion Held At LUMHS, Over 1200 Graduates Participated, Vehicles Donated For Students

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The first ever “Alumni Reunion” was organized at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro, attended by more than 1200 graduates of former Liaquat Medical College (LMC) and LUMHS Jamshoro.

According to a spokesperson of LUMHS, addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan said that this day was very important and it provides an opportunity for everyone to meet each other after so many years. It also provides a chance for every graduate from the previous years to meet their farmer teachers. It also helps the alumni to notice the various changes through which the Institution has gone through over the past many years.

He said that time waits for no one, and taking out some moments from everyone's busy schedules to attend this event can be quite challenging. However, I assure you that the experience you will take home by the end of the program will be a truly valuable and cherished feeling.

Director Alumni LUMHS, Professor Dr. Agha Taj Muhammad stated that as alumni, we were firmly united by a shared passion for serving humanity.

He expressed pride in the invaluable role played by their educational institution in their academic and professional growth. He, on behalf of LUMHS Alumni, also announced to donate four electric shuttle vehicles to be used for the students within the campus.

Eminent Alumni Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad Memon, Dr. Raheem Bux Bhatti, Prof. Dr. Majeed Chaudhri, Prof. Dr. Fazal Mehmood, Dr. Aijaz Huasain Turk from USA, Dr Sohail Rajput, Dr. Hadi Bux Jatoi, Dr. A R Bughio, Dr. Karim Khawaja, Prof. Dr. Akbar Hyder Soomro, Prof. Dr. Nazeer Memon, Prof. Dr. Pushpa Sirichand, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Memon, Prof. Dr Gulshan Memon, Prof. Dr. Azam Yousafani, Dr. Khalid Shaikh, Dr. Khadim Hussain Lakhair, Dr. Mehmood and many others participated in the gathering. Various awards were given to the alumni for their outstanding services in the field of academic, health and social services.

On this occasion, a special award was announced for Dr. A H Rajput, former advisor on Health to the Prime Minister of Canada, which was received by his family members.

