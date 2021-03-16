First-ever Anthology comprising Research Work on COVID-19 to be launched next month

An Urdu language anthology 'Rassam-e-Dharti' comprising research work on COVID-19 affected life stories in the country since the outbreak of the epidemic would be launched next month

The anthology was authored by analyst and researcher of Azad Jammu and Kashmir of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Ijaz Saleem.

He also authored two books titled 'Tameer-e-Millat' and 'Israar-e-Fitrat' containing research work in the backdrop of the issues confronted by the social system.

The author while talking to media persons said the pandemic has created aglobal health crisis and the research work would highlight agonies of the people.