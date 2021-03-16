UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First-ever Anthology Comprising Research Work On COVID-19 To Be Launched Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

First-ever Anthology comprising Research Work on COVID-19 to be launched next month

An Urdu language anthology 'Rassam-e-Dharti' comprising research work on COVID-19 affected life stories in the country since the outbreak of the epidemic would be launched next month

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :, :An urdu language anthology 'Rassam-e-Dharti' comprising research work on COVID-19 affected life stories in the country since the outbreak of the epidemic would be launched next month.

The anthology was authored by analyst and researcher of Azad Jammu and Kashmir of Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Ijaz Saleem.

He also authored two books titled 'Tameer-e-Millat' and 'Israar-e-Fitrat' containing research work in the backdrop of the issues confronted by the social system.

The author while talking to media persons said the pandemic has created aglobal health crisis and the research work would highlight agonies of the people.

Related Topics

Technology Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court upheld trial court's decision ..

2 minutes ago

US homeland security head defends Biden immigratio ..

2 minutes ago

UK hot tub insurance claims bubble over during Cov ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association condemns inciden ..

2 minutes ago

Federal capital with 414 new COVID-19 cases record ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.