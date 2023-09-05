First-ever art exhibition of Pakistani artists held in Budapest

The Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary organized the first-ever art exhibition of Pakistani artists in Budapest to showcase the works of talented artists and provide a platform for cross-cultural exchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in Hungary organized the first-ever art exhibition of Pakistani artists in Budapest to showcase the works of talented artists and provide a platform for cross-cultural exchange.

The exhibition titled "ChaharBagh" (four gardens of paradise) showcased the artwork of eight Pakistani artists, according to a press release received on Tuesday.

Organised in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkiye in Hungary and Yunus Emre Institute, the exhibition will continue till September 8, being held at the said Institute in Budapest.

The opening ceremony was attended by a large number of participants including Hungarian dignitaries, members of the diplomatic corps, art enthusiasts, students, and media persons.

The ambassadors of Pakistan and T�rkiye along with Additional Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Jakob inaugurated the exhibition on September 4.

In his welcoming address, Ambassador Asif Hussain Memon highlighted the theme of exhibition and the rich art tapestry of Pakistan.

He also underscored the importance of organizing such art and cultural events regularly to foster cultural exchanges between Pakistan and Hungary. He also thanked the Turkish ambassador for their support.

The Turkish ambassador to Hungary highlighted the historic bond between Turkiye and Pakistan and assured support for joint collaborations.

Additional Secretary for Asia Pacific department Peter Jakab highlighted growing bilateral relations between Hungary and Pakistan in diverse areas including arts and culture and welcomed the Pakistan embassy's efforts in this regard.

Sundas Azfar, curator of the exhibition, in her recorded video message, highlighted the theme of the exhibition.

The participants appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Embassy in organizing the exhibition and providing the opportunity to exhibit the rich art culture of Pakistan at the heart of Hungary for the first time.

The guests were treated with traditional Pakistani cuisine and refreshments.