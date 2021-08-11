UrduPoint.com

First Ever Blind Scholar Completes PhD From UoP

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :For the first time in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,a blind researcher completed his PhD degree from Institute of Research and Education, University of Peshawar in education for the special children in KP.

Dr Habib Nawaz, the scholar here on Wednesday successfully defended his PhD thesis wherein experts from the fields participated.In his research on education for the blind children, he found lack of facilities for blind and special children at educational institutes specified for them in the province.

He said that all such institutes were under administrative control of Social Welfare department where the officers were not having the required expertise and capacity to help the special children grow mentally and physically.

He concluded that there was so much to do for the health, hygiene, education and other matters of the special children in KP. He suggested that constitution of a special care commission for blind children in KP so that they could get proper and timely facilitates at government institutions.

In his message,Dr Habib Nawaz said that a blind person could also get higher education and become useful citizen of the society, adding that disable person could also fulfill their dreams provided they didn't make the physical disability an excuse and do their utmost efforts with devotion and commitment.

