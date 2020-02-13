First ever book on Parliamentary Practices in Pakistan launched

A first of its kind book on parliamentary practices titled, "Parliamentary Practice and Working of Legislatures in Pakistan" written by former Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar was launched on Thursday at the Parliament House

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) A first of its kind book on parliamentary practices titled, "Parliamentary Practice and Working of Legislatures in Pakistan" written by former Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar was launched on Thursday at the Parliament House.Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser speaking as chief guest of the launching ceremony said that there is need for capacity building of the Parliament and provincial legislatures and this book will serve as an effective tool for doing the same.Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while addressing the ceremony said that the author has condensed all his experience of 40 years into this book and it will from now on serve as a reference book for learning and improving upon the parliamentary work in the country.Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala said that the services of the author to the Senate have been unmatched throughout his service in the Senate secretariat and the book will documental of it.

Leader of the House in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz said that the book will not only help the secretariats of both legislatures but also the government machinery to understand the working of Parliament.

He said that the commitment and resolve that has gone into the completion of this book is a ray of light for others to follow.Minister of Parliamentary Affairs also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the initiative of writing the book.The author of the book while explicating upon the contents of the book said that the book talks extensively about all areas of the legislative process and practices in the provincial as well as the national level.