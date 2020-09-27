UrduPoint.com
First-ever Brain Tumor Operation Conducted In Khairpur

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

First-ever brain tumor operation conducted in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :A woman was successfully operated for her brain tumor, a first time in the history, at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Khairpur by neurosurgeon Dr Amjad Qureshi.

Talking to journalists on Sunday, the Neurosurgeon Dr Amjad said a young woman from Badah, Larkana had visited GIMS Khairpur with complaints of severe pain in the face preventing her from opening her mouth for the last six months.

He said after MRI and CT scans established the presence of a brain tumor behind the right eye.

Dr Amjad said she later visited GIMS, Khairpur where under the guidance of Director Dr Raheem Bakhsh Bhatti, conducted a surgery.

The neurosurgeon said the surgery has been a success and the patient was feeling better. She would now be sent for further treatments, including radiation and chemotherapy.

