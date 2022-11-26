First-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship organized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :The first-ever Chief Commissioner chess championship was organized on Saturday at Amphitheater F-9 park Islamabad.

The championship was organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with Islamabad Chess Association, where players from all over the country participated.

Chief Commissioner ICT captain (Rtd) Muhammad Usman Younis and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon attended the prize distribution ceremony.

While speaking on the occasion chief commissioner pledged to organize healthy activities for pubic. "The administration would hold such events throughout the year to uplift the chess, other indoor and outdoor games to bring forward the talented athletes at national level" he added.

More than 122 players participated in the champions, moreover, the budding juniors and women were given the opportunity to enhance their game by playing with top seed players.

In men's category National Master Liaqat Ali, Rabia Hashmi in women's category and Raja Hatim-ur-Rehman in children's category took first position. While Hanif Qureshi got first in open category, medals, trophies and souvenirs were distributed among the winners.

According to the spokesperson ICT Abdullah Tabassum, "Chief Commissioner hockey and cricket tournaments to be organized soon to encourage sports enthusiasts and athletes to showcase their skills through ICT platform.

He said that under the commissioner's cap a colorful martial arts and football championships were also organized earlier where top athletes across the twin cities participated.