First ever China cargo shipment reached Afghanistan via Torkhem border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The first ever Afghanistan-bound China cargo shipment that entered Pakistan through the Sost border from Khunjerab on August 28, 2023 crossed Torkhem border on Thursday evening for its final destination of Kabul.

The shipment was allowed to use old Silk Route under the UN's Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) Convention, which provides an easy & economical route for trade between countries across the world.

On the occasion of the crossing of the border by China shipment a ceremony was also held at Torkhem Zero point.

Directorate of Transit Trade, Peshawar, Collectorates of Customs, Appraisement and Enforcement, Peshawar, Incharge Pak Army, Incharge NLC, representative of Afghan Gumrak, office holders of Pak Afghan Chamber of Commerce and local traders attended the ceremony.

Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi was also present at the historic event.

"This remarkable initiative marked a major development in the realm of transit trade and will go a long way in enhancing the transit trade activities on the Pak Afghan border as well as strengthening economic ties with China, Afghanistan and Central Asian republics," observed Shams ur Rehman Wazir, Director Transit Trade Torkhem while speaking on the occasion.

He said the convoy of China cargo reached its destination safely and within its stipulated period of time without any hurdles.

Utilization of this route by Chinese businessmen for transportation of goods to Afghanistan will open up new vistas of commerce and livelihood in Pakistan, Shams added.

"This trade activity has been started on trial basis and soon its volume will be increased to a desired level," commented Arbab Qaiser, Director Transit Trade Customs Department.

In a press statement issued here, Arbab Qaiser said the scope of China goods will be expanded to Central Asian Republics after supplying goods to Afghanistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PAJCCI, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi highly hailed the crossing of first-ever China cargo for Afghanistan via the Khunjerab border and termed it a good omen for enhancing trade in the region.

This development, Zia added, would not only increase the volume of trade at the regional level but would also create a large number of livelihood opportunities for people associated with customs clearance, goods transportation, fuel business, daily wagers, etc.

"This transit route is very suitable for China to target Afghanistan and CARs by reducing the travel time to almost 70% and is also economical as it is expected to reduce the logistics costs by more than 30%," Zia opined.

He said presently flow of bilateral and transit trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is not upto mark and the inclusion of China cargo in the business will improve commercial activities in the region.