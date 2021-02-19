UrduPoint.com
First-ever Cricket Match At Gawadar Stadium Dedicated To Ali Sadpara

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

First-ever cricket match at Gawadar stadium dedicated to Ali Sadpara

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Friday said the first-ever friendly cricket match, being played at exotic stadium of Gawadar between political personalities and showbiz stars, was dedicated to mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, who lost his life while scaling K2 recently.

In a news release here, the SAPM said he was excited to play the match at the most beautiful cricket stadium in the world, adding the entire world would witness a mesmerizing beauty of Balochistan as well the hospitality of Baloch people today.

He called the stadium as one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in the world and vowed to organize cricket tournaments every year at the stadium.

The SAPM said it was the foremost priority of the Federal government to transform Gawadar into a beautiful tourist destination of the world.

At the onset of the match, the participants also prayed for the deceased mountaineers. The British High Commissioner and renowned commentator Fakhar-e-Alam was also present on the occasion.

Referring to death of Ali Sadpara, Zulfikar Bukhari said as a nation, such tragedies united us.

It may be mentioned here that Ali Sadpara and two other climbers including Iceland's John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chile's Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto were last seen on February 5 near the Bottleneck on K2 as they attempted to reach the summit of the Savage Mountain.

The mountineers family member had officially declared them dead in a press conference at Skardu, the other day.

