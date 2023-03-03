UrduPoint.com

First Ever Digital Population Census 2023 Under Way Smoothly Countrywide : Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 12:40 PM

First ever digital population census 2023 under way smoothly countrywide : Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal on Friday said that the country's first-ever digital population and housing census got underway across the country.

He said around 121000 field enumerators have been deployed for the purpose.

Talking to the ptv news channel, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said during this phase, door-to-door enumerators are visiting door-to-door houses with the latest tablet technology to collect household family data, adding, the aim of the census was to collect and collate details such as property usage, types of businesses and the demographics of individuals, nationals and residents alike.

"The government aim of conducting this census was to plan better policies for the growth and development of the society", he added.

To a question, Gondal replied, "There were already many reservations over the sixth population census conducted in 2017, and now after a long gap of five years, we are again conducting a digital population census with the coordination of all provincial stakeholders." He urged residents to actively participate and that their personal information provided would remain confidential.

"All nationals and residents, families and private sector companies should co-operate with the census teams, as it benefits everyone and contributes to advancing the development of the country's services." "Every piece of information provided to the census teams contributes to serving the community, whose members are an integral part of the country's comprehensive developmental policy plans," he mentioned.

He said, "The census teams, instead of recording complete details, will only collect UTN numbers, which will be provided to those citizens who will save their data digitally." To another question, Gondal replied, "A web portal with the address self.pbs.gov.pk has already been launched for the purpose." "Evidence-based authentic data as per international standards will be used for delimitation of Constituencies in the next general elections as well as for public policy planning."The success of the census only depends upon the quality of data collection, therefore, we had conducted quality training programs for enhancing the capacity of field staff on concept and tablet usage, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology 2017 Family All Government PTV Housing

Recent Stories

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headq ..

Commander Of Royal Navy Of Oman Visits Naval Headquarters

27 seconds ago
 Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedi ..

Prioritizing Customer Care: vivo's Unwavering Dedication to Excellence

5 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Seg ..

OIC Secretary-General Addressed the High-level Segment of the 52nd Session of th ..

5 minutes ago
 Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

Pets Gala & Panchi Mela organize at UVAS

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai ..

Dubai Customs enhances logistics services at Dubai Logistics City to aid earthqu ..

16 minutes ago
 A committee consisting of patriotic political thou ..

A committee consisting of patriotic political thoughts should play a role for th ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.