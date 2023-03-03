First ever digital population census 2023 under way smoothly countrywide : Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal on Friday said that the country's first-ever digital population and housing census got underway across the country.

He said around 121000 field enumerators have been deployed for the purpose.

Talking to the ptv news channel, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal said during this phase, door-to-door enumerators are visiting door-to-door houses with the latest tablet technology to collect household family data, adding, the aim of the census was to collect and collate details such as property usage, types of businesses and the demographics of individuals, nationals and residents alike.

"The government aim of conducting this census was to plan better policies for the growth and development of the society", he added.

To a question, Gondal replied, "There were already many reservations over the sixth population census conducted in 2017, and now after a long gap of five years, we are again conducting a digital population census with the coordination of all provincial stakeholders." He urged residents to actively participate and that their personal information provided would remain confidential.

"All nationals and residents, families and private sector companies should co-operate with the census teams, as it benefits everyone and contributes to advancing the development of the country's services." "Every piece of information provided to the census teams contributes to serving the community, whose members are an integral part of the country's comprehensive developmental policy plans," he mentioned.

He said, "The census teams, instead of recording complete details, will only collect UTN numbers, which will be provided to those citizens who will save their data digitally." To another question, Gondal replied, "A web portal with the address self.pbs.gov.pk has already been launched for the purpose." "Evidence-based authentic data as per international standards will be used for delimitation of Constituencies in the next general elections as well as for public policy planning."The success of the census only depends upon the quality of data collection, therefore, we had conducted quality training programs for enhancing the capacity of field staff on concept and tablet usage, he concluded.