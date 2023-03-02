UrduPoint.com

First-ever 'digital Population Census' Need Of Time, To Ensure Transparency : Spokesperson

Published March 02, 2023

First-ever 'digital population census' need of time, to ensure transparency : Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Spokesperson of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal Thursday said that Pakistan's first ever digital population census was need of the time which would bring transparency in the process and would help in formulating targeted policies for equal distribution of resources.

"The statistics on the population and housing census would give a true picture of the current population in the country", he said while talking to a private news channel.

Without digital and timely conduction of population census, the resources' distribution amongst various areas of the country will not be ensured," he further mentioned.

In order to make the exercise successful, the media and public cooperation will be of great importance, he stressed.

Replying to a question, he explained the process that the census process is divided into two parts, in the first part the citizens have been given the option to self-enumerate through the specially designed https://self.

pbs.gov.pk portal.

While in the second phase, the house-to-house census will be conducted by using tablets and mobiles, in which organizers will make the process more credible, accurate and transparent, he added.

He also appealed to the public to fully cooperate with the census teams to make the census a success.

Self-enumeration is a new concept that gives every resident of the country the option to register in the census, he replied in a question.

To another question, he said any household member can register all members of the family who live and eat together as a household, adding, census teams are visiting houses door to door for the verification of the process.

