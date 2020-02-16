UrduPoint.com
First-ever Directorate Of Private Museums To Document, Digitize Hundreds Of Artifacts

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Documentation of hundreds of artifacts housed in around forty (40) private museums across the country through creating a first-ever Directorate of Private Museums will help preserve the rich cultural asset and transfer this legacy to the future generations.

Museums which are symbolized as national repositories play a significant role in maintaining the cultural identity of a nation and enable the young generation to have knowledge about the rich history of country.

The novel initiative of creating Directorate of Private Museums is being taken by Museums Association of Pakistan (MAP) to preserve and digitize hundreds of antiquities housed in different local level museums which need documentation.

Talking to APP, Secretary General, MAP, Mian Attique said documenting hundreds of historical objects laying in private museums will enable the scholars and researchers to explore the historical significance of these objects and conduct research.

He was of the view that Pakistan is a land of diversified cultures and having different phases of history which is also depicted through the old era antiquities.

Mian Attique informed that the people belonging to the different areas of country have already established their private museums.

MAP is contributing through providing them suggestions for improvements in their small museums such as providing public access to the antiquities, remains and historical evidences.

The objective behind creation of a directorate of private museums is to provide technical assistance to the owners of private museums and build their capacity.

This directorate will help train their staff for better curatorship, digitization, preserving antiquities, improving displays as well as creating educational and research opportunities for archaeologists, historians and social scientists.

This is a unique initiative being introduced for the first time in the history of the country and the main purpose of this is to conserve the national treasures.

MAP took it as a social responsibility to introduce such a valuable project that will reveal a large number of hidden portions of history and the antiquities.

He said antiquities not recorded earlier will be documented and published in form of catalogues and digitalized as early as possible and thus public heritage will be saved for the future generations.

About 40 private museums are existing in Pakistan having hundreds and thousands objects of historic value.

Mian Attique informed that MAP was established in 1948 but remained inactive from 1971 to 2013. Keeping in view the importance, museum professionals of Pakistan re-established it and started working closely with the Federal and provincial governments and the museums. MAP is also working on making a policy on museums in Pakistan.

