First-ever district chess championship inaugurated

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Commissioner Multan division,Aamir Kareem Khan on Sunday inaugurated the first-ever chess championship in a grand ceremony held at the Gymkhana Lodhran.

The event,organized by the Chess Association in collaboration with the district administration,marked a milestone for the promotion of mind sports in the region.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lodhran,Dr. Lubna Nazir,Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue,Syed Waseem Hassan,Additional Deputy Commissioner General,Muhammad Asad Ali, General Secretary of Punjab Chess Association,Raja Gohar and several other notable political, social figures, and prominent citizens of Lodhran.

The first exhibition match was played between Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir.

Speaking at the occasion,Commissioner Aamir expressed his delight,stating that it was a pleasant surprise when Dr.

Lubna Nazir invited him to inaugurate the championship.“Mind games were as essential as physical sports in today’s world,” he remarked.

Aamir praised the initiative,highlighting its potential to nurture talent and promote intellectual engagement.

He further announced his intention to conduct similar championships across other districts in the Multan division.

The championship features open participation with a special focus on Under-15 female players,showcasing the inclusive and encouragement of young talent.

On behalf of the Punjab chess association,President Dr. Naeem Rauf extended a goodwill message,commending the district administration and chess association for organizing this landmark event.