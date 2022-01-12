UrduPoint.com

First-ever E-commerce Policy To Enhance Exports, Strengthen Digital Economy: SAPM

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 08:02 PM

First-ever E-commerce policy to enhance exports, strengthen digital economy: SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas on Wednesday said the federal cabinet had approved first-ever E-commerce policy framework to help increase exports and strengthen digital economy as well as become prime source of employment for youth in the country

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas on Wednesday said the Federal cabinet had approved first-ever E-commerce policy framework to help increase exports and strengthen digital economy as well as become prime source of employment for youth in the country.

He disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan, under his vision of promoting the digital economy, will inaugurate an E-commerce web-portal in February next month.

On the occasion, he also revealed that first-ever E-commerce virtual university will be set up in the country, which will become live in July 2022.

Senator Aon Abbas was speaking at an awareness seminar on E-commerce organised by Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in joint collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) here at the Chamber's House on Wednesday.

The session was chaired by SCCI senior vice president Imran Khan Mohmand.

Besides, the chamber vice president, Javed Akhtar, former president Sherbaz Bilour, Ministry of Commerce Joint Secretary Ayesha Humaira, Secretary Industries KP, Hashmat Ali, executive members Ghulam Hussain, Ghulam Bilal Javed, Zahoor Khan, S Minhajuddin, Ejaz Khan Afridi, Shams Rahim, Naeem Qasmi, Saddar Gul, Rashid Iqbal Siddique, Faiz Rasool, M Ishtiaq, a large number of traders, exporters, importers, presidents of different bazaar and traders, high officials for different relevant departments were present during the seminar.

Senator Aon Abbas said that according to rough estimates, domestic E-commerce remained at 4billion dollars, while Rs. 60 Billion digital trade was done through cross border in the last year.

Similarly, he informed that E-commerce approximately 340 billion Dollars E-commerce is being carried out across the country.

Currently, he apprised 1.1 to 1.2 million freelancers are working in the country while freelancers share in foreign remittances is about 1.

5billion dollars.

The SAPM said the present government under the vision of Prime Minister's Imran Khan is taking practical measures toward promotion of E-commerce.

For this purpose, he added efforts are afoot to bring improvement in postal system, value-chain, trace and tracking as well as banking system.

He emphasized the simple, speedy and accredited system is essential for promotion of E-commerce.

Senator Aon Abbas pointed out that there are nine kinds of hurdles and impediments that were impeding promotion of E-commerce and e-businesses.

However, he said the present government is taking concrete steps to remove all those hurdles and fix problems at earliest under a holistic mechanism.

He said Prime Minister's Imran Khan wants to introduce such a system that would ensure transportation of shipments or products by sitting at home.

Pakistan stands at third in E-businesses while India was at first and Bangladesh at second, he informed.

He said promotion of E-commerce and digital economy is the prime target of the Prime's Minister Imran Khan.

Special training programmes would be conducted for youth to contribute their share in the economy through using digital methods, he added.

Earlier, SCCI SVP Imran Khan addressing on the occasion stressed the need for promotion of E-commerce and E-businesses, saying that our youth have been blessed with abundant and matchless skills but it is unfortunate that these capabilities were not utilized properly.

Therefore, he urged the Ministry of Commerce to conduct special capacity building and training to create knowledge among youth about using technology for promotion of business and contribution of their share in development of the national economy.

The SCCI office bearers hoped that the awareness seminar would help to enlighten the business community, especially startups businesses about using the latest methods/tools for promotion of their businesses.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Bangladesh Exports Business Imran Khan Mohmand Rashid Saddar Chamber February July Border Commerce Afridi All Government Cabinet Industry Share Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a boy

25 seconds ago
 NATO Welcomes Talks Between Russia, United States ..

NATO Welcomes Talks Between Russia, United States on Security Guarantees - Stolt ..

27 seconds ago
 Prime Minister, Moonis Elahi, Khusro Bakhtiar disc ..

Prime Minister, Moonis Elahi, Khusro Bakhtiar discuss govt-allies cooperation

28 seconds ago
 Tunisia reimposes night-time curfew against virus ..

Tunisia reimposes night-time curfew against virus surge

30 seconds ago
 IGP takes notice of double murder in Burewala

IGP takes notice of double murder in Burewala

32 seconds ago
 US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace s ..

US consumer prices rose 7% in 2021, fastest pace since June 1982: govt

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.