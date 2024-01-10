First ever e-Domicile facility launched in Abbottabad

The Home and Tribal Affairs Department KPK, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT Board on Wednesday launched e-Domicile services in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Home and Tribal Affairs Department KPK, in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IT board on Wednesday launched e-Domicile services in Abbottabad.

This new system allows residents to effortlessly apply for and obtain domiciles from the comfort of their homes. The inaugural ceremony for the first-ever e-Domicile in Abbottabad unfolded today, featuring the official launch by the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad. Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Ahmed Maghais, was also present at the event.

The Primary objective of e-Domicile is to streamline the process of obtaining domiciles, making it more accessible to the general public. With this digital solution, individuals can now submit domicile applications conveniently from their homes.

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in conjunction with the Home and Tribal Affairs Department and the IT Board, has taken this significant step to enhance public access to the domicile acquisition process through the implementation of e-Domicile.