First-ever echo-conservancy mezzanine plan to be implemented in Sheikhupura housing project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The first-ever echo-conservancy mezzanine structure plan is going to be implemented as a model house in Wapda Town Sheikhupura soon, according to Dr. Khalida M. Khan, the first female geo-morphologist of Pakistan.

In a talk with APP here on Thursday, the former chair of Unesco and UN-KAKHTAH-DRR at the University of Punjab, Lahore, said that an agreement had already been reached with the housing project under the South Asian Hydro-de-tox initiative, delineated and defined by the SAIRI report on sub-soil hydro-toxicity.

An investigative report was released by SAIR (Saarc-Asean Interdisciplinary Research Initiative) last month which highlighted that hydro-toxicity, the slow and gradual toxification of underground water reservoirs, is the main culprit behind outbreak of epidemics in various parts of Pakistan.

Dr. Khalida Khan, preceding holder and the proprietor of the echo-conservancy model in the country, said that the echo-conservancy plan was being supported and financed by Homayoun Akhtar Choudhry, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Yuasa Private (Ltd) Japan, a transnational automobile corporation, and an executive member of Pakistan Japan Intellectual Forum (PJIF).

Being a firm and unswerving advocate of echo-conservancy sewerage-drainage system, Dr. Khalida Khan was declared the Strategic Researcher of the Year 2018-2019 at the National Postdoctoral Association (US) by the conjoint Inter-regional Directors' board of the Asia-Oceania Postdoctoral Academia and Saarc-Asean Postdoc Academia in 2018.

In capacity of postdoc research moderator SAIRI Postdoctoral Multiversity for the United Nations MDGs Studies, Dr. Khalida was responsible for initiating the first UN Partnership for Satoyama Initiative (IPSI), Japan at CIMR under the umbrella of the Punjab University in 2012. She is also credited for establishing the first UN-KAKHTAH Digital Repository at the Punjab University.

Shedding light on the issue, Dr. Khan re-endorsed the thematic baseline note of SAIRI's P.I. Prof. A. Z. Hafi, that: "an unfair and disproportionate toxic burden was being imposed by the sewage outlets of the urban areas where mostly the poor populations were residing. As a result, the soil and subsoil water reservoirs become unable to shield against the burdens of both the inorganic and organic waste toxicities".

Dr. Khalida views the Sheikhupura model structure plan, named after Master Hroon Okawa by the Pakistan Japan Intellectual Forum executive member, as the practical step towards implementation of the Hydro-de-tox initiative.

Dr. Khalida Khan said that Homayoun Akhtar Choudhry was strongly committed to enhancing the preventive measures against the lethal phenomenon of sub-soil hydro toxicity in urban centres of Pakistan. He wanted to expand the SAIRI's Hydro-de-tox initiative in all major urban centres of the country.