First-ever entrepreneurship school set up under Kamyab Jawan Programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :The first-ever entrepreneurship school has been set up in the country under the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme to inculcate entrepreneurial skills among young kids.

The initiative was taken by a volunteer Asif Ali after getting a loan amounting to Rs 10 million under the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Asif Ali, who took the initiative to revolutionize the country's job market, said his mission was to create 'a job creator' market in next 20 years.

He said the young children at school would be trained for spurring job creation in the country, adding such sort of trainings were never arranged in the past.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar congratulated Asif for setting up the school.

The SAPM said he was impressed by Asif's idea and underlined the need for making entrepreneurship a norm in Pakistan.