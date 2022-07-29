- Home
- Pakistan
- First-ever Ethopian resident envoy in Pakistan a major step in 'Engage Africa' initiative: FS
First-ever Ethopian Resident Envoy In Pakistan A Major Step In 'Engage Africa' Initiative: FS
Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday reaffirmed that Pakistan's resolve to build a comprehensive relationship with Ethiopia, both bilaterally and in the context of African Union.
The foreign secretary stated this as he warmly welcomed Ambassador-designate Jemal Beker Abdula as first-ever resident Ethiopian envoy to Pakistan, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The foreign secretary termed the appointment of Ethopian envoy another major step in "Engage Africa" initiative.