First Ever Event For Trans Community Rights Organized

For the first time, an event on transgender rights was organized in connection with International Human Rights Day under the auspices of Education Department, South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :For the first time, an event on transgender rights was organized in connection with International Human Rights Day under the auspices of Education Department, South Punjab.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Secretary Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Amjad Saqib, DG NADRA, Major (Retd) Imran Ali Khan, and Transgender Community Individuals, teachers and students attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi said Educating the trans community by the Punjab government was a unique decision of its kind.

The first school was set up in Multan but now it is being extended to other districts of Punjab including Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, DG NADRA Imran Ali Khan said that every facility would be provided to the trans community. He said that separate counters have been set up in the offices for them and added that they would be provided with international standard identity cards which would enable them to travel to Gulf and European countries with ease.

He also presented shields to transgender teachers.

Dr. Amjad Saqib of Akhuwat Foundation assured the support in establishing a boarding educational institution for trans in Multan.

Secretary Education South Punjab, Dr Ehtesham Anwar, said that for the first time in the history of the country such an event has been organized for the this community.

He said that the first step for the betterment of transgender was to open the door of education for them for which the department took practical steps and started classes for trans in school.

He said that they are more courageous and talented than other children adding that that no matter what the circumstances, we have to continue the journey of acquiring knowledge.

He said that we have to identify transgender people and in this regard NADRA is providing all possible assistance for the issuance of identity cards for transgender people.

On the occasion, Director Toyota also announced the launch of classes to teach skills to help trans-school students get decent jobs.

Trans school students presented sketches and programs at the event, which were well received by the audience.

