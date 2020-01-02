First ever Excise Office opened in Bajaur district

Director General Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Thursday inaugurated first ever Excise Office in Bajaur District, making it convenient for dwellers to get their vehicles registered within their hometown instead of going to nearby district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Thursday inaugurated first ever Excise Office in Bajaur District, making it convenient for dwellers to get their vehicles registered within their hometown instead of going to nearby district.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Usman Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anwar ul Haq and elders of the district welcomed DG Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on his arrival for inauguration of the office.

The decision has been taken in the wake of special interest of Secretary Excise, Syed Zafar Ali Shah who wanted to open branch offices in all the merged tribal districts after merger of FATA in KP.

Local people of the area thanked the DG Excise and other officials for opening of the office and giving them opportunity to get registration copy of their vehicle and number plat of their hometown.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah said after merger of FATA in KP, the government is trying to provide all facilities to people at their door steps and opening of Excise Office at Bajaur was a step in this direction.

He said soon Excise offices will also be opened in other districts of merged area.