UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Ever Excise Office Opened In Bajaur District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:13 PM

First ever Excise Office opened in Bajaur district

Director General Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Thursday inaugurated first ever Excise Office in Bajaur District, making it convenient for dwellers to get their vehicles registered within their hometown instead of going to nearby district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah Thursday inaugurated first ever Excise Office in Bajaur District, making it convenient for dwellers to get their vehicles registered within their hometown instead of going to nearby district.

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Usman Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Anwar ul Haq and elders of the district welcomed DG Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah on his arrival for inauguration of the office.

The decision has been taken in the wake of special interest of Secretary Excise, Syed Zafar Ali Shah who wanted to open branch offices in all the merged tribal districts after merger of FATA in KP.

Local people of the area thanked the DG Excise and other officials for opening of the office and giving them opportunity to get registration copy of their vehicle and number plat of their hometown.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Excise, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah said after merger of FATA in KP, the government is trying to provide all facilities to people at their door steps and opening of Excise Office at Bajaur was a step in this direction.

He said soon Excise offices will also be opened in other districts of merged area.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Vehicles Vehicle Usman Khan All Government

Recent Stories

Eight-km SL3 to be constructed from Adda plot to M ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange ready to launch ETFs

3 minutes ago

Three of a family killed as train hit bike in Fais ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore set to host international anti-dengue confe ..

3 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee recovered Rs 53b in 18 m ..

13 minutes ago

US Ready for Preemptive Action Against Iran's 'Bad ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.