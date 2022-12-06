(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The first-ever engineering expo in Balochistan was held on Tuesday to showcase over 100 final-year projects of the students of the three engineering universities of the province.

The exhibition was held under the aegis of the Pakistan Development Committee (PDC) of the Pakistan Engineering Council here at the Expo Centre of Balochistan University of IT, Engineering & Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

The expo was attended by students of BUITEMS, Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology Khuzdar, and the Quetta campus of the National University of Science and Technology.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Balochistan food and Agriculture Minister, Zamarak Khan Achackzai, said the provincial government required constant support from the Federal government and agencies like the Higher Education Commission and PEC to develop the universities of the province.

He said that Balochistan was a backward province but its engineering students were as much brilliant as their counterparts in other provinces.

He said the provincial government had been doing whatever it could, within its limited resources to support the engineering students.

He said that much had to be done by the federal government for brightening the future prospects of the engineering graduates of Balohistan so that they could excel in the industries and R&D sector.

BUITEMS Vic-Chancellor, Ahmed Farooq Bazai, said it was an honour for his university to host the exhibition which showcased the projects of the students of all engineering universities in Balochistan.

He said that an incubation centre had been working at the university to train and finance the ambitions of the students to practice entrepreneurship related to various disciplines of engineering.

PDC Convener, Mir Masood Rashid, said the expo was aimed at bringing closer the members of engineering disciplines, academia, and the industry.

He said that one of the aims of the event was to enhance the quality of education and competency of the fresh graduates of engineering universities through competition of their academic knowledge and creative skills.

The PDC Convener said that a series of expos was being held to let representatives of industry, government, R&D institutions, media and chambers of commerce.

In this regard, a series of events titled 'Engineering Capstone Expo (ECE-2022)" are being organized in five regions across the country for the engineers, employers and all relevant stakeholders as a platform to showcase top-notch technologies, research, and final-year design projects based on the solutions of industrial and societal problems, he added.

PEC Vice-Chairman, Engineer Nasir Majeed, said the PEC had so far provided internship opportunities to some 2,000 students of the universities in its aim to train budding engineers according to the latest needs of the industry.

Haji Abdullah Achakzai, President Chamber of Commerce & Industries Quetta, assured the audience that the chamber would provide the utmost support to the universities to produce qualified engineering graduates for the industries and businesses in the country.

Others who spoke on the occasion included Engr. Dr Faisal Khan, Chief Organizer ECE'22, Haji Akhtar Kakar Coordinator to Chief Minister Balochistan, and Engr. Abdullah Shahwani, CEO of Balochistan Mineral Company Ltd.