First Ever Female Public Library Caters Needs Of Readers; Saba
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 07:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A unique female public library has been opened by the Sindh culture department in an ancient building in Hyderabad to cater the study needs of readers
The Librarian, Saba Ayoub Baloch talking to APP on Tuesday said that the library named after Khan Bahadur Azeem was formally inaugurated on 01.8.2023 shelved more than 5000 books on various topics.
She said that as the library was being run by the Sindh Culture department, fees were being charged by the students, however a membership card was being issued to readers for Six months and renewed on their request.
Saba further said that students from secondary to higher level regularly visit library including female CSS candidates, law students accommodated at Mitha Ram Hostel also availing opportunity to study in this esteemed library.
She said that at the time of library opening there were around 1000 books which had been increased to 5000 books featuring all topics.
Librarian said that KBA was fully equipped with the latest facilities including a computer lab, WiFI, and fully Air conditioned reading rooms ensuring interrupted supply of power.
Saba Ayoub has asked high ups to get promotion of library to catch maximum number of readers particularly female readers in order to benefit from the latest means of facilities being provided to readers.
APP/nsm
