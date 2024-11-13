Open Menu

First Ever Female Public Library Caters Needs Of Readers

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 07:45 PM

First ever female public library caters needs of readers

A unique female public library has been opened by the Sindh culture department in an ancient building in Hyderabad to cater the study needs of readers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A unique female public library has been opened by the Sindh culture department in an ancient building in Hyderabad to cater the study needs of readers

The Librarian, Saba Ayoub Baloch talking to APP on Tuesday said that the library named after Khan Bahadur Azeem was formally inaugurated on 01.8.2023 shelved more than 5000 books on various topics.

She said that as the library was being run by the Sindh Culture department, fees was not being charged by the students, however a membership card was being issued to readers for Six months and renewed on their request.

Saba further said that students from secondary to higher level regularly visit library including female CSS candidates, law students accommodated at Mitha Ram Hostel also availing opportunity to study in this esteemed library.

She said that at the time of library opening there were around 1000 books which had been increased to 5000 books featuring all topics.

Librarian said that KBA was fully equipped with the latest facilities including a computer lab, WiFI, and fully Air conditioned reading rooms ensuring interrupted supply of power. Saba Ayoub has asked high ups to get promotion of library to catch maximum number of readers particularly female readers in order to benefit from the latest means of facilities being provided to readers. APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Hyderabad Reading CSS All From

Recent Stories

Punjab police launches 6th internship programme in ..

Punjab police launches 6th internship programme in Khanewal

26 seconds ago
 To boost foreign reserves, efforts required for ra ..

To boost foreign reserves, efforts required for raising FDI & exports; Ikhtiar B ..

28 seconds ago
 Cattle thieves gang busted

Cattle thieves gang busted

29 seconds ago
 NAB hands over possession of confiscated propertie ..

NAB hands over possession of confiscated properties worth Rs.128 million to FBR

33 seconds ago
 Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely t ..

Much awaited shower spell predicted, smog likely to subside

3 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crim ..

IG Islamabad orders strict measures to combat crime, boost capital security

3 minutes ago
LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 7m from 300 defaulters

3 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industrie ..

Overseas Pakistani investors meet Punjab industries minister

3 minutes ago
 Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

Two blind murders traced, four accused arrested

7 minutes ago
 Cop martyred in targeted attack

Cop martyred in targeted attack

7 minutes ago
 Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3, ..

Decision to conduct fresh security audit of all 3,960 minority worship places in ..

6 minutes ago
 CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in var ..

CPEC upgraded version to expand cooperation in various fields: Chinese ambassado ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan