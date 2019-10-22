First Ever Free Organs Tansplant Camp Organised In Tharparkar
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:59 PM
First ever free organs implant camp was organised in Tharparkar on Tuesday
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :First ever free organs implant camp was organised in Tharparkar on Tuesday. According to details a free artificial organs surgical camp was organised in collaboration with an NGO and Thar Foundation at Thar Foundation hospital Islamkot. where artificial organs operations were conducted of 115 physically restarted people.