First Ever Free Organs Tansplant Camp Organised In Tharparkar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:59 PM

First ever free organs implant camp was organised in Tharparkar on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :First ever free organs implant camp was organised in Tharparkar on Tuesday. According to details a free artificial organs surgical camp was organised in collaboration with an NGO and Thar Foundation at Thar Foundation hospital Islamkot. where artificial organs operations were conducted of 115 physically restarted people.

