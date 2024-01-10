First-ever Global Health Security Summit starts in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The first-ever two-day Global Health Security Summit commenced on Wednesday to address the critical challenges posed by global health threats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The first-ever two-day Global Health Security Summit commenced on Wednesday to address the critical challenges posed by global health threats.

This summit bringing together Health Ministers from member states, international health leaders, experts, officials from leading health organizations, health technical experts, global partners, donors and stakeholders.

The summit, organized under the theme "Together for a Healthy Planet," aims to foster international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships to enhance global health security.

The government of Pakistan has invited distinguished speakers, including health ministers, and globally recognized experts in the field of global health security from across the world.

The participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in insightful discussions and contribute to shaping a comprehensive Islamabad Declaration that will be issued at the culmination of the Summit.

Addressing the opening session of the summit caretaker Federal minister for health Dr. Nadeem Jan stressed a shared vision where health security is seen as a universal right and the strength of a nation's health systems is measured not only by its capacity to respond to crises but also by its ability to prevent, detect, and mitigate health threats.

He said that the vision of the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) is not merely a theoretical construct, it is a shared commitment to building robust and resilient public health systems worldwide.

He said that Pakistan has been an ardent supporter of GHSA, steering collective efforts towards a safer and more secure world.

He underscored the importance of multisectoral collaboration, where the interplay of health, environment, agriculture, and security is crucial.

He said that this is not a challenge confined to borders, it is a shared responsibility that necessitates a collective response.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that the significance of our collective efforts cannot be overstated, especially against the backdrop of recent global health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, "We have witnessed the interconnectedness of our nations and the imperative of a unified response to emerging health threats."

He said, “In the face of complex global health challenges, this summit serves as a beacon of collaboration and innovation.

"

"Together, we embark on a journey to strengthen our collective defenses, share knowledge, and chart a resilient course for the well-being of our nations”, he added.

While encouraging robust discussions, innovative solutions, and collaborative strategies, the minister anticipated that the outcomes would not only strengthen individual health systems but fortify the global health security architecture.

He added this summit is not just a forum for dialogue, it is a catalyst for actionable outcomes.

As the current chair of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Global Health Security Agenda, the minister reiterated the commitment of the country as Pakistan has been resolute in its commitment since the initiative's inception in 2015.

He said Pakistan leads in addressing critical issues amidst the ever-evolving health landscape.

He added Pakistan is committed to facilitate dynamic discussions that highlight key problems and pave the way for innovative solutions.

The summit stands as a testament to the commitment of the global community to collectively safeguard the well-being of nations.

Federal Secretary Ministry of National Health Services, Iftikhar Ali Shalwani underscored the importance of the summit and said that the summit symbolizes our unwavering commitment to furthering a safer world, where health security knows no borders.

“Our collective mission over the next two days is to chart a course toward a future where health security is not a privilege but a fundamental human right, the secretary shared while making the inaugural remarks."

As the world has recently experienced a huge catastrophe in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to have far-reaching implications, there is a dire need to work together and learn from each other to explore mutual avenues to build an equitable, resilient, and sustainable system to ensure global health security.

The summit will cover the broader areas that include the impact of global health security on national health security, pandemic preparedness and response, climate change and emerging public health threats, multi-sectoral coordination in the context of “one health”, sustainable financing and global health security and social implication during pandemic.