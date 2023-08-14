First ever International flight arrived at Skardu International Airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

First International flight carrying eighty passengers including one local passenger arrived on Monday morning from Dubai to Skardu International Airport

Skardu, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):First International flight carrying eighty passengers including one local passenger arrived on Monday morning from Dubai to Skardu International Airport.

CAA, PIA and Local Administration authorities welcomed the passengers at Skardu International Airport.

There was a scene of jubilation today when the flight was landed at Skardu airport direct from Dubai to Skardu when people of Baltistan were observing Independence Day of Pakistan. The flight went back to Dubai from Skardu with passengers after re-fueling.

Refueling facilities were made by the PSO earlier which was not available so far. International flights from different countries to Skardu will be helpful for foreign investment, trade, and tourism.

PIA and CAA authorities hopeful that International tourists, expedition parties and trekkers will directly come to Baltistan through their countries.

APP-SBA